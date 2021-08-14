Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bishop holds Mass at Fort McCoy for the Feast of Assumption [Image 9 of 10]

    Bishop holds Mass at Fort McCoy for the Feast of Assumption

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Marcel Bassett 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Bishop F. Richard Spencer, Roman Catholic Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, holds a special Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption for servicemembers training at Combat Training Support Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. CSTX, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepares Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Marcel Bassett)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 22:04
    Photo ID: 6785699
    VIRIN: 210814-A-UO352-689
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bishop holds Mass at Fort McCoy for the Feast of Assumption [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Marcel Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)

    US Army Reserve
    Bishop
    Archdiocese
    CSTX-2021
    GlobalMedic-2021

