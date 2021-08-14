USS Essex (LHD 2) LCAC coming aboard

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) prepare to load landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 into the ship’s well deck, Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

