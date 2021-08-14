Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex (LHD 2) LCAC coming aboard [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex (LHD 2) LCAC coming aboard

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Sovleman Diallo assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), helps to offload landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5, in the ship’s well deck, Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6785643
    VIRIN: 210814-M-ON629-1125
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 403.08 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) LCAC coming aboard [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU 5
    11th MEU
    Navy

