Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor speaks at a press briefing on Afghanistan, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6785609
|VIRIN:
|210816-D-BN624-0248
|Resolution:
|3480x2486
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT