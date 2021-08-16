Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan [Image 10 of 12]

    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby speaks a press briefing on Afghanistan, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6785608
    VIRIN: 210816-D-BN624-0227
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan
    Pentagon Officials Hold Press Briefing on Afghanistan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Press Briefing
    Pentagon
    Afghanistan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT