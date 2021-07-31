Thunderbirds Prepare for Takeoff in Portland

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" prepare for takeoff July 31, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The team took off from Portland to perform over the Oregon International Airshow. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Myers)

