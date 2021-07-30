Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Prepare for Takeoff in Portland [Image 3 of 7]

    Thunderbirds Prepare for Takeoff in Portland

    OR, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" prepare for takeoff July 31, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The team took off from Portland to perform over the Oregon International Airshow. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas A. Myers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Prepare for Takeoff in Portland [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

