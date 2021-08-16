Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OAY Airmen participate in Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    OAY Airmen participate in Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    Air National Guard

    From left: Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider II, of the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio National Guard; Senior Airman Ruth-Ann Bell, of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard; Master Sgt. John Stegen, of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming National Guard; and Ms. Jennifer Weir, wife of Master Sgt. Tyler Weir, 120th Airlift Wing, Montana National Guard, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2021. The event was part of Focus on the Force Week 2021—an annual event hosted by the command chief of the Air National Guard that highlights professional development and celebrates the accomplishments of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 17:22
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAY Airmen participate in Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    National Guard
    Director of the Air National Guard
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    Command Chief of the Air National Guard

