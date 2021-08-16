From left: Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider II, of the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio National Guard; Senior Airman Ruth-Ann Bell, of the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania National Guard; Master Sgt. John Stegen, of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming National Guard; and Ms. Jennifer Weir, wife of Master Sgt. Tyler Weir, 120th Airlift Wing, Montana National Guard, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2021. The event was part of Focus on the Force Week 2021—an annual event hosted by the command chief of the Air National Guard that highlights professional development and celebrates the accomplishments of the enlisted corps. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6785480 VIRIN: 210816-Z-MT804-1085 Resolution: 6418x4584 Size: 7.15 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OAY Airmen participate in Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.