Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC

Seabees attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 and Marines attached to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS 271) and the 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB) placed two concrete pads supporting explosive disposal on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC in support of Large-Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE 2021).



In war, damage is expected and rapid repair capabilities can make all the difference in a complex area of operations like the Pacific. Seabees are the only asset in the Navy inventory capable of constructing, improving, operating, and recovering the infrastructure required to support fixed and non-fixed forward site expeditionary operations.



#LSE2021 demonstrated the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. The exercise merged live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment.

