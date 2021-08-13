Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC [Image 5 of 7]

    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Construction Group TWO

    Seabees attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 and Marines attached to Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS 271) and the 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB) placed two concrete pads supporting explosive disposal on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC in support of Large-Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE 2021).

    In war, damage is expected and rapid repair capabilities can make all the difference in a complex area of operations like the Pacific. Seabees are the only asset in the Navy inventory capable of constructing, improving, operating, and recovering the infrastructure required to support fixed and non-fixed forward site expeditionary operations.

    #LSE2021 demonstrated the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. The exercise merged live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6785269
    VIRIN: 210813-N-QT231-1029
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC
    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC
    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC
    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC
    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC
    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC
    Seabees and Marines place two concrete pads on board Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 133
    MWSS 271
    8 ESB
    LSE 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT