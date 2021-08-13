Soldiers of 851st EVCC take a diagnostic ACFT test on Camp Ripley, August 13, 2021. The ACFT consists of six events which shape Army readiness to correspond to the high-intensity combat that is seen in deployed environments.(Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6784881
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-DY230-1011
|Resolution:
|2432x3648
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 851st EVCC Completes ACFT Diagnostic [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
