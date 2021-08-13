Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    851st EVCC Completes ACFT Diagnostic [Image 10 of 11]

    851st EVCC Completes ACFT Diagnostic

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers of 851st EVCC take a diagnostic ACFT test on Camp Ripley, August 13, 2021. The ACFT consists of six events which shape Army readiness to correspond to the high-intensity combat that is seen in deployed environments.(Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6784880
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-DY230-1010
    Resolution: 2571x3857
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 851st EVCC Completes ACFT Diagnostic [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Annual Training
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    ACFT

