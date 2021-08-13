851st EVCC Completes ACFT Diagnostic

Soldiers of 851st EVCC take a diagnostic ACFT test on Camp Ripley, August 13, 2021. The ACFT consists of six events which shape Army readiness to correspond to the high-intensity combat that is seen in deployed environments.(Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

