    100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing [Image 2 of 2]

    100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abdul Sadiq, 100th Security Forces Squadron and Square D Character, Culture and Community administrative support, chats with Dr. Karen Kuemerle-Pinillos, 100th Air Refueling Wing licensed clinical social worker, in the BRIEF Therapy area in the DC3 building at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 2, 2021. The program – Behavioral solutions Refined by Identified problems for Emotional health and Focused goals –helps clients with issues such as stress, anger management and relationship issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6784619
    VIRIN: 210802-F-EJ686-1015
    Resolution: 4896x3404
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing [Image 2 of 2], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    RAF Mildenhall
    Mental health professional

