100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abdul Sadiq, 100th Security Forces Squadron and Square D Character, Culture and Community administrative support, chats with Dr. Karen Kuemerle-Pinillos, 100th Air Refueling Wing licensed clinical social worker, in the BRIEF Therapy area in the DC3 building at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 2, 2021. The program – Behavioral solutions Refined by Identified problems for Emotional health and Focused goals –helps clients with issues such as stress, anger management and relationship issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

