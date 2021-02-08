Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing [Image 1 of 2]

    100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Karen Kuemerle-Pinillos, known as Dr. K-P, is a licensed clinical social worker, PhD researcher and embedded mental health professional for the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. She runs the BRIEF therapy program – Behavioral solutions Refined by Identified problems for Emotional health and Focused goals – which helps clients with issues such as stress, anger management and relationship issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, 100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing [Image 2 of 2], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    RAF Mildenhall
    BRIEF Therapy
    mental health professional

