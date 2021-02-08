Dr. Karen Kuemerle-Pinillos, known as Dr. K-P, is a licensed clinical social worker, PhD researcher and embedded mental health professional for the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. She runs the BRIEF therapy program – Behavioral solutions Refined by Identified problems for Emotional health and Focused goals – which helps clients with issues such as stress, anger management and relationship issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
100th ARW offers BRIEF therapy to ease emotional health, wellbeing
