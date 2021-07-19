Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The instructors behind virtual take off [Image 4 of 4]

    The instructors behind virtual take off

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. John Jackson, 47th Flying Training Wing student pilot, straps into his seat and prepares for a simulated T-1 Jayhawk flight at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Jul. 19, 2021. The simulators are state of the art equipment that can replicate any environment or situation that they may face when piloting the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6784595
    VIRIN: 210720-F-XO639-1057
    Resolution: 6272x4186
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The instructors behind virtual take off [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The instructors behind virtual take off
    The instructors behind virtual take off
    The instructors behind virtual take off
    The instructors behind virtual take off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Instructors
    Laughlin
    SIM
    Air force we need
    UTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT