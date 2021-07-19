The instructors behind virtual take off

2nd Lt. Mackenzie Loewen, 47th Flying Training Wing student pilot, straps into her seat and prepares for a simulated Texan II T-6 flight at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas on Jul. 19, 2021. The simulators are state of the art equipment that can replicate any environment or situation that they may face when piloting the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

