    AFFHWC iho President of Palau [Image 4 of 5]

    AFFHWC iho President of Palau

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin M Roy 

    Army Photo

    President Surangel Whipps, President of Palau, renders a salute with Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Military District of Washington Commanding General, at Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, Arlington, Va., August 05, 2021. The Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)

    Wreath Ceremony
    President of Palau
    AFFHWC

