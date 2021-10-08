Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America and 31st MEU volunteer with Island Girl Power [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America and 31st MEU volunteer with Island Girl Power

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    DEDEDO, Guam (Aug. 9, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) put up a tarp to cover a vegetable nursery with a local, during a volunteering event with Island Girl Power, a nonprofit organization that provides prevention and enrichment programs to young girls and teens in an environment that is safe, empowering and positive. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6783987
    VIRIN: 210809-N-DB724-1074
    Resolution: 5035x3357
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America and 31st MEU volunteer with Island Girl Power [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Volunteering
    COMREL
    US Navy
    Island Girl Power
    USS America

