DEDEDO, Guam (Aug. 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Christopher M. Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, right, assists Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) with moving a tree, during a volunteering event with Island Girl Power, a nonprofit organization that provides prevention and enrichment programs to young girls and teens in an environment that is safe, empowering and positive. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 19:41 Photo ID: 6783988 VIRIN: 210809-N-DB724-1357 Resolution: 3428x5142 Size: 2.58 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America and 31st MEU volunteer with Island Girl Power [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.