A Coast Guard aircrew member gives water to an injured Haitian citizen waiting to be transported to emergency medical services, Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard forward deployed Jayhawk helicopter crews are from Air Station Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.15.2021 12:43 Photo ID: 6783687 VIRIN: 210815-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 229.84 KB Location: PORT AU PRINCE, HT Web Views: 16 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.