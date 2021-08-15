Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake

    Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake

    PORT AU PRINCE, HAITI

    08.15.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard aircrew member gives water to an injured Haitian citizen waiting to be transported to emergency medical services, Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard forward deployed Jayhawk helicopter crews are from Air Station Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)

    clearwater
    Jayhawk
    coast guard
    Haiti
    humanitarian aid
    district 7

