A Coast Guard air crew member helps transport a critically injured child from the helicopter to awaiting emergency medical services at Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard forward deployed Jayhawk helicopter crews are from Air Station Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. David Steele)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 12:43
|Photo ID:
|6783685
|VIRIN:
|210815-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|213.89 KB
|Location:
|PORT AU PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard deploys to Haiti for Humanitarian Aid following 7.2 earthquake [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT