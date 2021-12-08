U.S. Army Reserve motor transport operators with the 459th Transportation Company based in Elwood, Illinois practice facial recognition skills with a Biometrics Automated Toolset Army Handheld device while attending a biometric documentation class during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 12, 2021. CSTX enables Reserve Soldiers to achieve, improve and sustain pre-mobilization collective readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salome Denoon)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6783420
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-EP671-0005
|Resolution:
|5486x3961
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Transporters train through CSTX [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salome Denoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
