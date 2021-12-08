Transporters train through CSTX

U.S. Army Reserve motor transport operators with the 459th Transportation Company based in Elwood, Illinois practice facial recognition skills with a Biometrics Automated Toolset Army Handheld device while attending a biometric documentation class during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 12, 2021. CSTX enables Reserve Soldiers to achieve, improve and sustain pre-mobilization collective readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salome Denoon)

Date Taken: 08.12.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US