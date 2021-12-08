Sgt. Michael Neilson, a motor transport operator with the 459th Transportation Company based in Elwood, Illinois, ground guides the driver of a Palletized Loading System prior to convoy training during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salome Denoon).
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6783419
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-EP671-0004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transporters train through CSTX [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salome Denoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
