Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transporters train through CSTX [Image 4 of 5]

    Transporters train through CSTX

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Salome Denoon 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Michael Neilson, a motor transport operator with the 459th Transportation Company based in Elwood, Illinois, ground guides the driver of a Palletized Loading System prior to convoy training during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salome Denoon).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6783419
    VIRIN: 210812-A-EP671-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transporters train through CSTX [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Salome Denoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transporters train through CSTX
    Transporters train through CSTX
    Transporters train through CSTX
    Transporters train through CSTX
    Transporters train through CSTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAINING
    U.S.ARMY RESERVE
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT