    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jean C. Marcelin, a network engineer for the 642nd Regional Support Group, loads his equipment on a bus Aug. 5, 2021, at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga. The unit left that morning for Fort McCoy, Wis., where thousands of Reserve and National Guard service members from across the nation would take part in a Combat Support Training Exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6783220
    VIRIN: 210805-A-VX503-0367
    Resolution: 4218x2812
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: DECATUR, GA, US 
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Loading up [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    annual training
    travel
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG

