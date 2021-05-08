Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Test results [Image 2 of 3]

    Test results

    DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    From left, U.S. Army Maj. Kamaria N. Morris, a deputy judge advocate, and Sgt. Jordy Robles Torres, communications NCO, examine the results of their COVID tests with the unit Aug. 5, 2021, at the Army Reserve Center in Decatur, Ga., prior to leaving for annual training. The unit held the test to prevent the spread of the virus and protect troops. Soldiers started travel the same day toward Fort McCoy, Wis., where thousands of Reserve and National Guard service members from across the nation would take part in a Combat Support Training Exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:11
    Photo ID: 6783207
    VIRIN: 210805-A-VX503-0348
    Resolution: 3377x5066
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: DECATUR, GA, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Hometown: MARIETTA, GA, US
    Working parts
    Test results
    Loading up

    annual training
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    COVID

