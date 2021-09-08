Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction [Image 2 of 4]

    NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210809-N-TP832-3007 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 9, 2021) Chief Builder Moses Silva, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, operates a skid steer to level a concrete sub base for a 150-foot-by-150-foot concrete pad for vertical takeoff and landing as the battalion conducts construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    vertical takeoff and landing
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Exercise TURNING POINT
    Advanced Naval Base construction

