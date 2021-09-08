210809-N-TP832-3038 SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, Calif. (Aug. 9, 2021) Lt. Jefferson Bobo, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, takes measurements with an auto level for a concrete sub base for a 150-foot-by-150-foot concrete pad for vertical takeoff and landing as the battalion conducts construction and support of Expeditionary Advanced Base and Advanced Naval Base Operations as part of Exercise TURNING POINT. TURNING POINT is a major combat operations readiness generation exercise for the Pacific Naval Construction Force designed to support and enable fleet maneuver and logistics. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6777288 VIRIN: 210809-N-TP832-3038 Resolution: 4363x2904 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Exercise TURNING POINT – ANB Construction [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.