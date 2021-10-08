148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021

A Tactical Aircraft Maintenance specialist, or crew chief, assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing services an accessory drive gearbox during an F-16 Fighting Falcon preflight inspection at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. Volk Field is hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level joint training exercise featuring the integration of 4th and 5th generation assets from the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

