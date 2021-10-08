Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021 [Image 6 of 11]

    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021

    MN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, or crew chief, assigned to the 148th Fighter Win, Minnesota Air National Guard services the main landing gear wheel assembly during a preflight inspection at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin. Volk Field is hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level joint training exercise featuring the integration of 4th and 5th generation assets from the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6777090
    VIRIN: 210810-Z-BQ052-0004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.11 MB
    Location: MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021
    148th Fighter Wing Participates in Northern Lightning 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Volk Field
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Northern Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT