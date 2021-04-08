Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard hosts Joint Reserve Intelligence Program Annual Conference [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Francis McGinn, the Director of the Military Integration office addresses the audience at the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program Annual Conference on Aug 4, 2021 at the Aviation Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The purpose of the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program is to support mobilization readiness and operational requirements for intelligence collection, processing, analysis, production, and dissemination. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard hosts Joint Reserve Intelligence Program Annual Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    national guard
    intelligence
    washington national guard

