Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable [Image 2 of 2]

    Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Jhomil Bansil 

    U.S. Northern Command

    Admiral Luis Javier Robinson Portillo Villanueva, Chief of Staff, SEMAR; Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, U.S. Northern Command Deputy Commander, and Maj. Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, Chief of Staff, SEDENA, stand outside the North American Aerospace Defense Command and USNORTHCOM headquarters. The partner-nation representatives are visiting the commands as part of the Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable taking place here Aug. 9-12, 2021. (Department of Defense photo By Jhomil Bansil)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:27
    Photo ID: 6776553
    VIRIN: 210810-F-HL664-004
    Resolution: 4272x3418
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable [Image 2 of 2], by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable
    Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    partnership
    SEMAR
    Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable
    SEDENA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT