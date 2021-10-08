Admiral Luis Javier Robinson Portillo Villanueva, Chief of Staff, SEMAR; Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, U.S. Northern Command Deputy Commander, and Maj. Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, Chief of Staff, SEDENA, stand outside the North American Aerospace Defense Command and USNORTHCOM headquarters. The partner-nation representatives are visiting the commands as part of the Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable taking place here Aug. 9-12, 2021. (Department of Defense photo By Jhomil Bansil)

