Admiral Luis Javier Robinson Portillo Villanueva, Chief of Staff, SEMAR; Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper, U.S. Northern Command Deputy Commander, and Maj. Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, Chief of Staff, SEDENA, stand outside the North American Aerospace Defense Command and USNORTHCOM headquarters. The partner-nation representatives are visiting the commands as part of the Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable taking place here Aug. 9-12, 2021. (Department of Defense photo By Jhomil Bansil)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6776553
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-HL664-004
|Resolution:
|4272x3418
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable [Image 2 of 2], by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT