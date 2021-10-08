Members from North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command stand with members of Mexico's SEDENA and SEMAR agencies who are visiting the commands as part of the Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable taking place here Aug. 9-12, 2021. (Department of Defense photo by Jhomil Bansil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 16:26 Photo ID: 6776538 VIRIN: 210810-F-HL664-003 Resolution: 4775x3183 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable [Image 2 of 2], by Jhomil Bansil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.