Members from North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command stand with members of Mexico's SEDENA and SEMAR agencies who are visiting the commands as part of the Fifth Bilateral Military Cooperation Roundtable taking place here Aug. 9-12, 2021. (Department of Defense photo by Jhomil Bansil)
|08.10.2021
|08.10.2021 16:26
|6776538
|210810-F-HL664-003
|4775x3183
|1.26 MB
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|2
|0
