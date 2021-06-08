Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee sponsors picnic for Hill's military, families

Children ride ponies at the animal petting zoo during the 2021 Salute to our Nation’s Defenders Picnic Aug. 6, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The annual event is sponsored by the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee and provides fun activities and booths, as well as picnic meals to show appreciation for the base’s military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

Date Taken: 08.06.2021
Location: HILL AFB, UT, US