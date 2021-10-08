Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee sponsors picnic for Hill's military, families

    Photo By Todd Cromar | Aubrey Detillion pets a baby kangaroo at the animal petting zoo during the 2021 Salute...... read more read more

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Story by Richard Essary 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Military and family members enjoyed food, fun, and entertainment Aug. 6 at the annual Salute Picnic at Centennial Park here.

    The free picnic was hosted by the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee, or TOUMAC, as a way to thank service members and their families.

    The annual picnic featured activities for children and adults, live entertainment and, of course, picnic-style meals.

    The TOUMAC is a joint committee between the Davis Chamber of Commerce and the Ogden/Weber Chamber of Commerce, and support quality of life efforts for Hill's military, civilians and their families.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    AFMC
    Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee

