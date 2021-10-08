HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Military and family members enjoyed food, fun, and entertainment Aug. 6 at the annual Salute Picnic at Centennial Park here.
The free picnic was hosted by the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee, or TOUMAC, as a way to thank service members and their families.
The annual picnic featured activities for children and adults, live entertainment and, of course, picnic-style meals.
The TOUMAC is a joint committee between the Davis Chamber of Commerce and the Ogden/Weber Chamber of Commerce, and support quality of life efforts for Hill's military, civilians and their families.
This work, Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee sponsors picnic for Hill's military, families, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
