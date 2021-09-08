Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees from NMCB 133 repair and reinforce a foot bridge on board Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC. [Image 2 of 4]

    Seabees from NMCB 133 repair and reinforce a foot bridge on board Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC.

    HAVELOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Construction Group TWO

    Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 reinforce and repair a damaged foot bridge on board Marine Corps Air Station Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC in support of the Navy's Large Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE21). LSE 2021 is designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple Fleets, in support of the Joint Force. U.S. Naval Forces provide a flexible, mobile and ready option for U.S. leaders to consider in defending American interests. In war, damage is expected and rapid repair capabilities can make all the difference in a complex area of operations like the Pacific. Seabees are the only asset in the Navy inventory capable of constructing, improving, operating, and recovering the infrastructure required to support fixed and non-fixed forward site expeditionary operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide First Class David Lawlor)

