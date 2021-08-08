Builder Third Class Nathan Weber (foreground) and Builder Constructionman Bladimir Flores from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 reinforce and repair a damaged foot bridge on board Marine Corps Air Station Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC in support of the Navy's Large Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE21). LSE 2021 is designed to refine how we synchronize maritime operations across multiple Fleets, in support of the Joint Force. U.S. Naval Forces provide a flexible, mobile and ready option for U.S. leaders to consider in defending American interests. In war, damage is expected and rapid repair capabilities can make all the difference in a complex area of operations like the Pacific. Seabees are the only asset in the Navy inventory capable of constructing, improving, operating, and recovering the infrastructure required to support fixed and non-fixed forward site expeditionary operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide First Class David Lawlor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 13:51 Photo ID: 6776061 VIRIN: 210808-N-QT231-2006 Resolution: 4174x2693 Size: 2.19 MB Location: HAVELOCK, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees from NMCB 133 repair walking bridge. [Image 4 of 4], by Jeffrey Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.