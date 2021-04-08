Warrant Officer 1 Amanda Taylor of the Pennsylvania National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters was named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal 2021 following a pageant on June 4 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Brad Rhen)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 13:31
|Photo ID:
|6776066
|VIRIN:
|210804-Z-WW085-0001
|Resolution:
|2026x3040
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Hometown:
|CLEARFIELD, PA, US
This work, Pa. National Guard Soldier named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal [Image 3 of 3], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pa. National Guard Soldier named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal
