    Pa. National Guard Soldier named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Warrant Officer 1 Amanda Taylor of the Pennsylvania National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters was named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal 2021 following a pageant on June 4 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Brad Rhen)

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    pageant
    PNG

