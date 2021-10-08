Pa. National Guard Soldier named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A Pennsylvania National Guard Soldier was recently named Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal 2021.



Warrant Officer 1 Amanda Taylor of Joint Force Headquarters won the title following a pageant on June 4 in Washington, D.C. She now moves onto the Ms. USA World Universal pageant on Nov. 22 in New Orleans.



Taylor, a resident of Clearfield, Pa., said she was very surprised to win.



“A lot of people think pageants are about beauty and grace, but I don’t have grace,” she said. “I’m the clumsiest person you’d ever meet. But I think what you’re doing in the community really helps, and that’s what this pageant is all about.”



Taylor volunteers for the Salvation Army and Haven House, a homeless shelter in Dubois Pa.



”When I was a kid, my mom was a single mom and we relied on the Salvation Army and other social services,” she said. “I just want to bring their programs to the forefront, so I work a lot with them.”



She is also organizing a benefit ball for Haven House in September.



Taylor, 33, has been in the Pa. National Guard for 12 years and is assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, where she is a supply system officer for the G4. She works full-time as a production control supervisor at the State College field maintenance shop.



Pageants are a new venture for Tayler, and the Ms. Pennsylvania World Universal pageant was just her third pageant.



“It’s not something that I’m normally comfortable doing, but I wanted a way to showcase how people can get help because I feel like there’s not enough of that, and there’s also people who are too proud to ask for help,” she said.



Ms. World Universal pageants are open to all women 25 years old and older regardless of any factor, including marital status.



“It’s based on empowering women, and I’m all about women’s empowerment,” Taylor said.



In addition to the Ms. USA World Universal pageant in November, Taylor is also planning to compete in a body-building competition in Baltimore in October. It will be her first body-building competition.



“Fitness is a big part of my life,” she said. “I met a couple people who’ve done body-building competitions, and it intrigued me. I like to be challenged.”



Taylor said she has been working with a personal trainer since February to prepare for the competition.



She is also working with a pageant coach to prepare for the Ms. USA World Universal pageant.



“I think I’ll get more nervous as it gets closer,” she said. “I put it in the back of mind because of all the other stuff I’m doing. I like to keep my plate full.”

