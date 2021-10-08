U.S. Army Spc. Andrzej Walega, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, clears a bunker using a training grenade during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 10:48
|Photo ID:
|6775741
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-BS310-0093
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|41.5 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT