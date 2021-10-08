Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 6 of 15]

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrzej Walega, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, clears a bunker using a training grenade during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:48
    Photo ID: 6775741
    VIRIN: 210810-A-BS310-0093
    Resolution: 7860x5240
    Size: 41.5 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    EBWC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

