U.S. Army Spc. Daniyel Kim, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, throws a practice grenade while being photographed by Kevin Payne, a Visual Information Specialist with Training Support Activity Europe, during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:47 Photo ID: 6775735 VIRIN: 210810-A-BS310-0049 Resolution: 7752x5168 Size: 37.01 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.