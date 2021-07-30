Hall of famer

A former player of "Coach J", records Jimmy Howard’s Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame speech during his induction ceremony July 30 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The MBA chose Howard as its Air Force inductee this year for his 40 years of service to military sports. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

