    Hall of famer [Image 6 of 7]

    Hall of famer

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Jimmy Howard receives his Military Basketball Association Hall of Fame plaque during his induction ceremony July 30 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The MBA chose Howard as its Air Force inductee this year for his 40 years of service to military sports. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6775721
    VIRIN: 210730-F-oc707-0505
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hall of famer [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

