Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army [Image 5 of 5]

    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army

    ITALY

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army SGT Mary Towsley from 307th MI BN talks about how creating music is therapeutic for her on August 3. “One of my favorite things about music is the way that it connects with all people says SGT Mary Towsley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6775708
    VIRIN: 210804-A-DR527-108
    Resolution: 4640x8256
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army
    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army
    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army
    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army
    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Musician
    #Passion
    #Resiliency
    #ServiceMember
    #FreeTime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT