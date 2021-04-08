Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army [Image 4 of 5]

    SGT Towsley Talks Hobbies Outside of Army

    ITALY

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    SGT Mary Towsley creates music as a form of building on resiliency on August 3. SGT Towsley fell in love with guitar since the age of four after seeing a live Bluegrass band perform.

