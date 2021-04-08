Air Force, Marines train side by side

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Beusekom, a defender assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Security Forces searches a vehicle with a U.S. Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, August 4, 2021. These Airmen and Marines have joined forces to provide integrated defense, force protection and joint training opportunities. The Marines are going through a wide variety of training learning everything from basic security operations to use of force, aircraft security and mobile patrols. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

