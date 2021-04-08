Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Marines train side by side [Image 4 of 6]

    Air Force, Marines train side by side

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Mouton, a defender assigned to the 407th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, teaches a class on non-lethals to Marines from the 24th Expeditionary Unit at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, Kuwait, August 4, 2021. These Airmen and Marines have joined forces to provide integrated defense, force protection and joint training opportunities. The Marines are going through a wide variety of training learning everything from basic security operations to use of force, aircraft security and mobile patrols. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Helena Owens)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 06:32
    Photo ID: 6775173
    VIRIN: 210804-F-TB767-1002
    Resolution: 4899x2639
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Marines train side by side [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Helena Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Kuwait
    Marines
    AJAB
    Joint Force training
    ASAB

