Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21

210809-N-PP996-1060 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 9, 2021) -- Operations Specialist 2nd Class Vincent Hernandez stands watch at U.S. 3rd Fleet’s expeditionary maritime operations center (EMOC), forward-based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. The now forward-based headquarters continues to perform daily functions of 3rd Fleet while also serving as the fleet’s command and control center in support of the globally-integrated, joint exercise. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danny Kelley)

