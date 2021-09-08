Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kelley 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210809-N-PP996-1060 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 9, 2021) -- Operations Specialist 2nd Class Vincent Hernandez stands watch at U.S. 3rd Fleet’s expeditionary maritime operations center (EMOC), forward-based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. The now forward-based headquarters continues to perform daily functions of 3rd Fleet while also serving as the fleet’s command and control center in support of the globally-integrated, joint exercise. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danny Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 21:05
    Photo ID: 6774835
    VIRIN: 210809-N-PP996-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vice Adm. Steve Koehler Speaks with Media
    Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. 3rd Fleet Deploys Forward in Support of LSE 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C3F
    LSE 21
    Large Scale Exercise 2021
    LARGESCALEEXERCISE2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT