    U.S. 3rd Fleet Deploys Forward in Support of LSE 2021

    Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kelley | 210809-N-PP996-1060 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 9, 2021) -- Operations Specialist 2nd Class...... read more read more

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    PEARL HARBOR – U.S. 3rd Fleet deployed its headquarters to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam August 3, establishing an expeditionary maritime operations center (EMOC) to serve as the fleet’s command and control center in support of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021.

    The now forward-based headquarters continues to perform daily functions of 3rd Fleet while also serving as the tactical nerve center for the fleet’s participation in the globally-integrated, joint exercise.

    “The power of 3rd Fleet is our ability to integrate warfighters, command battlespace, fight, and win,” said U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Steve Koehler. “We go where the fight takes us, and we maintain the warfighting advantage through our ability to solve problems and innovate in the middle of that fight. We can do that from a tent ashore, a ship in the Pacific, or anywhere else there is a need.”

    The EMOC was built from the ground up – tents raised, facilities outfitted and all means of communication in place – within 80 hours, completed by a small advanced team from 3rd Fleet in conjunction with Joint Mobile Ashore Support Team Pacific. Its information technology capabilities, including computer connectivity, video teleconferences, printer services, phone lines and conference screens allow it to serve as the fleet’s headquarters for both real-world and in-exercise command and control simultaneously.

    As part of LSE 2021, 3rd Fleet joins multiple fleets worldwide in contributing to the approximately 36 live units underway ranging from aircraft carriers to submarines, over 50 virtual units and an unlimited array of constructive, or computer-generated, units. From the EMOC, 3rd Fleet controls more than a dozen ships and submarines and three expeditionary forces in support of the exercise, and continues to oversee operations throughout the 3rd Fleet area of operations.

    LSE 2021 is designed to refine synchronized maritime operations based on a progression of fleet battle problems and scenarios that will assess and modernize warfare concepts, including distributed maritime operations, expeditionary advanced base operations, and littoral operations in a contested environment.

    The exercise will set the condition for future large-scale naval exercises and demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. It is the first iteration of what will become a triennial exercise with plans to include partners and allies from around the world.

    As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

