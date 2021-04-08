The 340th MP Battalion is completing the Fort Dix MSCT "Combat Lifesaver Course". The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills that are taught to US Army Combat Medics and to US Army Special Forces Medical Sergeants.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6773189
|VIRIN:
|210804-O-BC272-653
|Resolution:
|1732x1154
|Size:
|309.44 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix - 340th MP Battalion Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
