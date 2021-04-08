The 340th MP Battalion is completing the Fort Dix MSCT "Combat Lifesaver Course". The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills that are taught to US Army Combat Medics and to US Army Special Forces Medical Sergeants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 10:18 Photo ID: 6773189 VIRIN: 210804-O-BC272-653 Resolution: 1732x1154 Size: 309.44 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix - 340th MP Battalion Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.