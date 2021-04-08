Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix - 340th MP Battalion Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Dix - 340th MP Battalion Combat Lifesaver Course

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 340th MP Battalion is completing the Fort Dix MSCT "Combat Lifesaver Course". The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills that are taught to US Army Combat Medics and to US Army Special Forces Medical Sergeants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 10:18
    Photo ID: 6773189
    VIRIN: 210804-O-BC272-653
    Resolution: 1732x1154
    Size: 309.44 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix - 340th MP Battalion Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix - MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course 4 August 2021
    Fort Dix - 340th MP Battalion Combat Lifesaver Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB-MDL Fort Dix USARC Medical New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT